T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $211.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TROW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $194.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

