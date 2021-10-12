Tachyon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $370,122.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00120695 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.