Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $748.97

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.97 ($9.79) and traded as low as GBX 663.17 ($8.66). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 690,458 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 706.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 748.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

