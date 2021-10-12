Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.90. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

