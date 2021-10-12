Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading Up 8%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 31,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 70,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Technicolor SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

