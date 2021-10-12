Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $33,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $205,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 8.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $253.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.54 and its 200 day moving average is $240.74. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,383. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

