Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,351 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,890 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of R1 RCM worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.