Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 72,542 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

