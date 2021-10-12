Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $971,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

UHS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $130.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.