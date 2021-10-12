Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 54,404 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,404 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Waters by 143.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,087. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $201.79 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

