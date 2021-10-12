Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

