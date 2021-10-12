Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

VIV opened at $8.08 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.