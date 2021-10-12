Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is Insight Holdings Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Insight Holdings Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137,257 shares during the period. Tenable comprises approximately 1.9% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned 3.75% of Tenable worth $165,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.35 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

