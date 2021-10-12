Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Mirova

Mirova increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Tesla were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $16.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $808.54. 682,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

