The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Increased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,648. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -457.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

