The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 26,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,122,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.07 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 38.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,352 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 94.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 23.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

