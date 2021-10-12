The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

