The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following September Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 17.8% during the month of September. The Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

