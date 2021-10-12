The Cato (NYSE:CATO) versus Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Head-To-Head Review

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and The Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A The Cato 3.32% 9.31% 4.04%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Victoria’s Secret and The Cato, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret 0 3 5 0 2.63 The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus price target of $88.88, indicating a potential upside of 76.23%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than The Cato.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of The Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of The Cato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and The Cato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cato $575.11 million 0.66 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Cato.

Summary

The Cato beats Victoria’s Secret on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

