The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €159.30 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €124.75 ($146.76) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €123.92.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.