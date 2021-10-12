The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

IPG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.