The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 15,287 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $113,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

