The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,725 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

