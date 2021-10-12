The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

