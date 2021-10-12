The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,184 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $8,839,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 118,153 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.