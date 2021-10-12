The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,372 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

