The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,831 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

LOPE opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.