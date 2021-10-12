The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SGPYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 15,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

