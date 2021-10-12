The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SGPYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 15,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

