The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SHW opened at $288.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.81. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.28.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

