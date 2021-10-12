The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

