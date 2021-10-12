The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. The Southern reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

