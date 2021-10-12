The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $284,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

