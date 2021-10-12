The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,401.30

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.30 ($18.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,415 ($18.49), with a volume of 55,106 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on VTC shares. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Vitec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £654.07 million and a PE ratio of 42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,529.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,401.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

