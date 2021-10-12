The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEGRY. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

WEGRY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

