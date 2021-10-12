The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.5 days.

Shares of WEIGF stock remained flat at $$21.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

