Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 562.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.