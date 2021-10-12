THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.33 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. THORChain has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $54.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00012947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

