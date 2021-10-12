TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.