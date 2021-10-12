Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXG. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.33.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

