Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 110,328 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 868.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 370,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

