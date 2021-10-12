Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,601 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of BlackBerry worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 867.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BlackBerry by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.