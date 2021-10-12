Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

