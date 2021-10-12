Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

