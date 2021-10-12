Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.