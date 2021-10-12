Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,519 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.27.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $197.68 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $202.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average is $177.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

