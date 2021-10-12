Toroso Investments LLC Invests $40.62 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 414,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,617,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up about 1.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 31,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

TNA stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 326,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,814. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $108.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

