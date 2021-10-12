Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 14,124 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 488.2% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 161,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

