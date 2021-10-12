Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 18,369 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $903.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

