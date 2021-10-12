Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 249,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024,417. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $262.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

