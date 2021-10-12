Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.41

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

